Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO cut its stake in shares of Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,564 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Daseke were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Daseke by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 269,185 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the first quarter worth $4,952,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 3.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Daseke alerts:

Shares of Daseke stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.63. 14,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Daseke Inc has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Daseke had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Daseke’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Daseke Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Daseke Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.