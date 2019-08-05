DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.23

DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 6523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded DANSKE BK A/S/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions to retail customers; strategic advisory services to commercial customers; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, investment, and corporate finance advisory services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income, currencies, transaction banking, and investor services.

