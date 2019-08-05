DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.90

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 6835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79.

Get DAI NIPPON PRTG/S alerts:

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. DAI NIPPON PRTG/S had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.69%.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers magazines, books, dictionaries, newspapers, textbooks, DVDs, multimedia software, bookstore network, education and publications distribution, etc.; catalogs, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, flyers, pamphlets, and posters, as well as event planning and execution, store design, customer service center operation, online services, household budget-tracking application, digital signage, etc.; personalized direct mail, smart and magnetic cards, SIM cards, hologram ribbons, merchandise vouchers, bank books, business forms, etc.; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and photo printers, ID photo kiosk and direct transfer ribbons, etc.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for DAI NIPPON PRTG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAI NIPPON PRTG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.