D. Scott Neal Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,851,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $165.56 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $129.51 and a 1-year high of $171.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.