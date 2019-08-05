Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CTSO has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Maxim Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of CTSO stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 34,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,696. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $219.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 83.93% and a negative return on equity of 103.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 28.3% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 636,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 140,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

