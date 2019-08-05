Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CYBR. BidaskClub upgraded Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cyberark Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cyberark Software from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cyberark Software from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $6.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.94. 24,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.58. Cyberark Software has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.68.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.42 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,062,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,253,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cyberark Software by 2,646.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,284,000 after purchasing an additional 358,435 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,737,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Cyberark Software by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 735,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,538,000 after purchasing an additional 129,450 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

