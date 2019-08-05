Crypto Sports Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $375,462.00 and approximately $292.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003445 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000215 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001819 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 1,777,137 coins and its circulating supply is 1,601,035 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.