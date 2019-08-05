Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crocs, Inc. is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women and children. Crocs offers a broad portfolio of all-season products, while remaining true to its core molded footwear heritage. All Crocs shoes feature Croslite material, a proprietary, revolutionary technology that gives each pair of shoes the soft, comfortable, lightweight, non-marking and odor-resistant qualities that Crocs fans have known and love. Crocs celebrates the fun of being a little different and encourages fans to Find Your Fun in every colorful pair of shoes. “

Get Crocs alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Crocs from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crocs from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CL King raised Crocs from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.29.

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,164. Crocs has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Crocs had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 25.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 7,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $183,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Crocs by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,739,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,790,000 after purchasing an additional 847,515 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Crocs by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,590,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,942,000 after purchasing an additional 103,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,259,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Crocs by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,043,000 after purchasing an additional 184,621 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Crocs by 1,273.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 856,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 794,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.