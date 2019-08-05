Critical Survey: Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -39.19% -37.32% Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -49.63% -46.46%

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$123.58 million ($1.27) -17.70 Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$9.89 million ($0.50) -9.08

Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fennec Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iovance Biotherapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 0 11 0 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $30.20, suggesting a potential upside of 34.34%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 263.44%. Given Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fennec Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145, an autologous adoptive cell therapy to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has research collaboration and clinical grant agreements with Moffitt to evaluate TIL therapy in a clinical trial that combines TIL with nivolumab in NSCLC; strategic alliance agreement with M.D. Anderson Cancer Center to conduct clinical and preclinical research studies; strategic alliance agreement with Roswell Park Cancer Institute to conduct a clinical research study of TIL therapy in bladder cancer; collaboration agreement with MedImmune to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; preclinical research collaboration with the Ohio State University; and a preclinical research collaboration with Cellectis S.A. to investigate transcription activator-like effector nucleases. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

