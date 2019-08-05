Critical Analysis: Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) and ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) and ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dermira and ZIOPHARM Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira 0 1 8 0 2.89 ZIOPHARM Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Dermira presently has a consensus target price of $18.71, suggesting a potential upside of 136.88%. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.70%. Given Dermira’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dermira is more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Dermira and ZIOPHARM Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira -510.47% -391.86% -53.34% ZIOPHARM Oncology N/A N/A -320.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dermira and ZIOPHARM Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira $42.34 million 10.01 -$221.54 million ($5.24) -1.51 ZIOPHARM Oncology $150,000.00 6,979.78 -$53.12 million ($0.48) -13.52

ZIOPHARM Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dermira. ZIOPHARM Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dermira, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Dermira shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of ZIOPHARM Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Dermira shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of ZIOPHARM Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dermira has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIOPHARM Oncology has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older. It also develops lebrikizumab, a novel injectable humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; and early-stage research and development programs in other areas of dermatology. Dermira, Inc. has a right of first negotiation agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize glycopyrronium tosylate for the treatment of hyperhidrosis in Japan; an agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Genentech, Inc. to develop and commercialize lebrikizumab; and a development and commercialization agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. to develop Cimzia for the treatment of psoriasis. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead gene therapy product candidate is Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex, which is in Phase I clinical trial, to treat patients with recurrent glioblastoma and breast cancer. The company is also developing chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell and T-cell receptor T-cell therapies. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has license agreement with Precigen, Inc. and MD Anderson Cancer Center; research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute, and Ares Trading S.A. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

