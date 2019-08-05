Credits (CS) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.30 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. Credits has a market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, COSS, IDEX and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00037542 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,781,840 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Gate.io, Kucoin, Mercatox, CoinBene, LBank, IDEX, WazirX and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.