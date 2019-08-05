Credit Suisse Group Lowers Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target to $105.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Concho Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Concho Resources stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,321. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.90. Concho Resources has a one year low of $72.76 and a one year high of $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Concho Resources by 5.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Concho Resources by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Concho Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Concho Resources by 3.1% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

