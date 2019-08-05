Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $10.00. Crawford & Company shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 1,640 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $550.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.16.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 23.96%.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

