Coty (NYSE:COTY) Trading Down 5.1%

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.15, 6,079,905 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 12,151,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Coty to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,666 shares in the company, valued at $849,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Harf bought 309,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $4,032,254.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,808,896 shares of company stock worth $79,804,250. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $36,720,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 3,576.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,791,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,556 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Coty by 440.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,319,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,040 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Coty by 2,237.4% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,403,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Coty by 354.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,712,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

