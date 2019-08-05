Cortland Associates Inc. MO Sells 3,651 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO cut its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the quarter. TransUnion comprises 3.7% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned approximately 0.17% of TransUnion worth $23,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRU. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $80,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $122,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 23.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $166,000.

TRU traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.00. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.15 and a one year high of $84.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $661.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.73 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Peck sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $8,690,137.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,633,514.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,318 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $283,001.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,440.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,701 shares of company stock worth $16,358,489 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

