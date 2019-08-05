Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Correvio Pharma by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 337,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 130,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 44.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CORV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08. Correvio Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $64.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 375.42% and a negative net margin of 58.25%. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that Correvio Pharma will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Correvio Pharma

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

