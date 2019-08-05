Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 2,130 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. NetEase accounts for approximately 2.0% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of NetEase worth $55,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 87.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 16.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 101.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NetEase stock traded down $8.18 on Monday, reaching $211.52. 5,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,811. NetEase Inc has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $289.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.81.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.89. NetEase had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTES. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TH Capital boosted their price target on NetEase from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.55.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.