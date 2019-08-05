Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 53.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.40. 324,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,743. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,210,609.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,837 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,373.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 10,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $621,287.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,698. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

