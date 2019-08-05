Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,062 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,701 shares during the quarter. American Airlines Group accounts for 0.7% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.12% of American Airlines Group worth $18,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,936 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,341 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,028,453 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $64,424,000 after buying an additional 107,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

In other news, CEO W Douglas Parker acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,201,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,843,955.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $416,250.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 768,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,333,395.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 95,000 shares of company stock worth $2,674,350. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,731. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 588.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.