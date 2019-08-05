Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Increases Stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,750 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Centene by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Centene by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Centene to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.26.

CNC traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $50.05. The company had a trading volume of 877,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,478. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.83. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.84%. Centene’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jessica L. Blume bought 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $151,021.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

