Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 317,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Perspecta during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perspecta by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Perspecta during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perspecta in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price objective on Perspecta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Perspecta to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perspecta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

NASDAQ:PRSP traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,718. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58. Perspecta Inc has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $26.64.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

In other Perspecta news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,705 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.49 per share, with a total value of $101,110.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,366 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,330.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

