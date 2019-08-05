Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 5,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QSR stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,489. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $77.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.34.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 127,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $8,709,591.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,160,940.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel S. Schwartz sold 1,041,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $70,722,950.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,335,919.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Longbow Research cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.47.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

