Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,776 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,391,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $593,268,000 after buying an additional 171,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,980,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,727,000 after buying an additional 381,831 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after buying an additional 502,098 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Target by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,893,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,253,000 after buying an additional 1,081,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,658,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $213,344,000 after buying an additional 46,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $370,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,854,650. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.84. 88,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,678. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.22. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.52.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

