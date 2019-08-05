Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $15.23 Million Stock Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 583,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,841 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $15,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in L Brands by 1,594.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in L Brands by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $23.65. 22,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,999. L Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $35.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

