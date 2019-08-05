Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.58-2.62 for the period. Corecivic also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.58-2.62 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CXW traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.80. 1,168,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,330. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.08. Corecivic has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). Corecivic had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $484.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Corecivic’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corecivic will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Corecivic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corecivic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corecivic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.
Corecivic Company Profile
CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
Featured Article: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.