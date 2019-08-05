Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.58-2.62 for the period. Corecivic also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.58-2.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CXW traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.80. 1,168,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,330. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.08. Corecivic has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). Corecivic had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $484.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Corecivic’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corecivic will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Corecivic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corecivic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corecivic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

