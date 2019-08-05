Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLB) Shares Down 5.4%

Conversion Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CVLB) fell 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, 5,400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 32,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Conversion Labs had a negative return on equity of 194.14% and a negative net margin of 27.55%.

Conversion Labs, Inc, an Internet-based direct response marketing company, licenses, acquires, creates, and sells various products to consumers worldwide. Its products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in foamer for thicker fuller hair; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune support; and PDF Simpli, a PDF conversion software.

