Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $11.50) on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,645. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $934.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 56,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 113,900 shares in the last quarter.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

