Contrasting Five Point (NYSE:FPH) and Advanced Oxygen Technologies (NYSE:AOXY)

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) and Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Five Point and Advanced Oxygen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point -12.05% -2.35% -1.51% Advanced Oxygen Technologies 17.50% 2.02% 0.91%

Five Point has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of -0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.1% of Five Point shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Five Point shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Five Point and Advanced Oxygen Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point 0 2 2 0 2.50 Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Five Point currently has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 33.02%. Given Five Point’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Five Point is more favorable than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Five Point and Advanced Oxygen Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point $48.99 million 22.15 -$34.71 million ($0.36) -20.36 Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 8.42 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five Point.

Summary

Five Point beats Advanced Oxygen Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

Advanced Oxygen Technologies Company Profile

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anton Nielsen Vojens, ApS, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. Its property is land only, as well as a 750 square meters parcel that is used as a fuel station. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Randolph, Vermont.

