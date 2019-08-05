Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CLR traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,111,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.65. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

CLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Ifs Securities downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.71 per share, with a total value of $2,776,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 104,600 shares of company stock worth $4,312,166. Corporate insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

