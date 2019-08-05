Consensus (SEN) Price Up 39.2% Over Last Week

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, Consensus has traded up 39.2% against the dollar. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. Consensus has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $1,956.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031551 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003311 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00157847 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005264 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004395 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00051864 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000563 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,627,253,128 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

