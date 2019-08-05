ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

CNOB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stephens raised ConnectOne Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of CNOB stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $20.84. 112,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,030. The company has a market capitalization of $769.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.90. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.45.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

