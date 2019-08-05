Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Johnson Rice

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CXO. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Concho Resources from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Concho Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.56.

Concho Resources stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.07. 627,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.90. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $72.76 and a 1 year high of $160.81.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXO. Delek Group Ltd. grew its stake in Concho Resources by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 144,592 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Concho Resources by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Concho Resources by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,454 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 15,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Concho Resources by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $261,459,000 after buying an additional 181,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Concho Resources by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

