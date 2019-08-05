Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $257.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.44 and a current ratio of 20.44. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $17.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,303.34% and a negative return on equity of 46.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 386,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $4,133,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 23,076 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 452.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

