Conceal Price Down 49.7% Over Last Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $63,137.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 49.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00003413 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Graviex, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.61 or 0.00947877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00032603 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00265037 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004411 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003216 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 14,104,756 coins and its circulating supply is 4,079,024 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Graviex, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

