COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Shares Bought by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owned approximately 0.08% of COMSCORE worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in COMSCORE by 21.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,900,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in COMSCORE during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMSCORE in the second quarter worth about $139,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its stake in shares of COMSCORE by 40.0% in the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lifted its stake in shares of COMSCORE by 20.0% in the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

COMSCORE stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 165,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,728. COMSCORE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.26.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $102.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.19 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMSCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of COMSCORE to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. COMSCORE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

COMSCORE Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

