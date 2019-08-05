Computacenter (LON:CCC) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Computacenter to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Computacenter alerts:

LON:CCC opened at GBX 1,437.88 ($18.79) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,335.16. Computacenter has a 1-year low of GBX 936 ($12.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,582 ($20.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.