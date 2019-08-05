Comparing Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) & Its Competitors

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CTXR) is one of 574 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Citius Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 58.5% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Citius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citius Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 1.20, indicating that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Citius Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A -52.37% -46.19% Citius Pharmaceuticals Competitors -1,494.56% -870.08% -29.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citius Pharmaceuticals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A -$12.53 million -1.03 Citius Pharmaceuticals Competitors $2.14 billion $227.34 million -3.61

Citius Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Citius Pharmaceuticals. Citius Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citius Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Competitors 5105 14243 29356 1077 2.53

Citius Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 148.84%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 62.33%. Given Citius Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Citius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

