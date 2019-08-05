Comparing BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) & Tokio Marine (NASDAQ:TKOMY)

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tokio Marine and BlackRock TCP Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokio Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackRock TCP Capital 0 0 4 0 3.00

BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus price target of $16.88, indicating a potential upside of 21.32%. Given BlackRock TCP Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlackRock TCP Capital is more favorable than Tokio Marine.

Dividends

Tokio Marine pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. BlackRock TCP Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Tokio Marine pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BlackRock TCP Capital pays out 90.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Tokio Marine and BlackRock TCP Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokio Marine 5.00% 8.11% 1.32% BlackRock TCP Capital 21.88% 11.27% 5.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tokio Marine and BlackRock TCP Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokio Marine $49.73 billion 0.74 $2.49 billion $3.87 13.55 BlackRock TCP Capital $190.50 million 4.29 $45.48 million $1.59 8.75

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock TCP Capital. BlackRock TCP Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokio Marine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BlackRock TCP Capital beats Tokio Marine on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

