Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(2.00)-(1.65) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($1.70). The company issued revenue guidance of $12.90-13.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.96 billion.Community Health Systems also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-2–1.65 EPS.

NYSE CYH traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.91. 2,727,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,120. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $220.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.43.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $3.00 target price on Community Health Systems and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.55.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director James S. Ely III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wayne T. Smith acquired 993,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $3,347,923.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,959,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,737.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,097,449 shares of company stock worth $3,680,603. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

