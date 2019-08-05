Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-2–1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.7. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.9-13.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.95 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $3.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.55.

Shares of CYH stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,727,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director James S. Ely III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $157,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,320 shares in the company, valued at $429,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Wayne T. Smith bought 993,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $3,347,923.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,959,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,737.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,097,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,603. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

