Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th.

Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Columbia Banking System has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Shares of COLB opened at $35.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $150.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,481 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $122,043.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,415.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

