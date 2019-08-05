Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th.
Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Columbia Banking System has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.
Shares of COLB opened at $35.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07.
In related news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,481 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $122,043.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,415.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
