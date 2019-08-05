Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.13.

CL traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.90. The stock had a trading volume of 92,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,740. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $2,486,576.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,750.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $630,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,293.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 422,925 shares of company stock valued at $30,478,467. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

