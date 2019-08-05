Coherus Biosciences’ (CHRS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00.

“We raise our revenue estimates to $315M (up from $178M) and $387M (from $254M) respectively. Likewise, we now expect Coherus to be profitable over the next two years and raise our EPS estimates to $0.67/share and $0.62/share respectively. We raise our price target to $29 (from $28) since our revised estimates for Udenyca sales increase the value of that franchise in our sum-of-the-parts model. The best biosimilar launch keeps on giving. Coherus’ launch of Udenyca is setting the standard for how quickly it’s gained market traction. It’s even more impressive that Coherus did so as the second product to market, now surpassing Mylan (MYL; not rated) as the share leader in the biosimilar pegfilgrastim market. Coherus now has 13% share of the overall market and the company expects to exit 2019 with 20% share.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Coherus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays set a $30.00 target price on Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Coherus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.66. Coherus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 32,398 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $631,437.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,581.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Healy sold 257,870 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $5,335,330.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,176,724 shares of company stock worth $25,365,332 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 107,870.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

