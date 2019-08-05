Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.49

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and traded as low as $22.44. Codorus Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 40 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $215.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 18.78%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

In related news, Director Macgregor S. Jones sold 2,000 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Brunner bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,862.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLY. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 37,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

