CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNO Financial’s earnings per share of 48 cents came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but were down 2% year over year. Its top-line has been witnessing growth over the past several years. Its Bankers Life and Washington National segments are poised for growth as well. Its tie-up with Wilton Reassurance Company on the back of growth initiatives launched in the last two years, will likely boost its growth going forward. Its capital management also impresses. However, its shares have lost in a year’s time against its industry’s gain. Its deteriorating debt burden persists to elevate interest expenses, which drains the margins. Expenses of the company are expected to increase going forward and might drag its bottom line. The company’s performance was negatively impacted by its Long-term care segment.”

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CNO Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of CNO stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 417,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,561. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.22.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $979.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.66 million. CNO Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 15,112 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $249,499.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,855,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,053,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,232,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,724 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,445,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,393,000 after buying an additional 57,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

