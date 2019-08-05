CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME stock traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.55. 110,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,292. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $159.99 and a fifty-two week high of $207.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.59.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup set a $202.00 target price on CME Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.14.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.02, for a total value of $1,790,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,776.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $136,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,971.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,873 shares of company stock worth $9,467,749. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

