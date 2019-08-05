Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.07.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $155.95. 37,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.77. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox has a one year low of $139.26 and a one year high of $167.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $3,215,086.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northstar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.