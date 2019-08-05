CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Shares Down 5.5%

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)’s stock price was down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.71 and last traded at $45.23, approximately 1,004,039 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 778,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.84.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CIT Group from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CIT Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.21 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth about $79,790,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,631,000 after buying an additional 223,475 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 184,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,844,000 after buying an additional 147,867 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the period.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

