Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lessened by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 3.1% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,338,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238,755 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $361,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,686 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $422,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $10,371,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,576,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $52.07. 955,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,115,277. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.48. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.83%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,263 shares in the company, valued at $295,833.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nomura increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.