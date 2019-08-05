Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Boosted by Private Vista LLC

Private Vista LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,117 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 663.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 191.4% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.07. The company had a trading volume of 955,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,115,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $227.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cisco Systems to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

In related news, Director Wesley G. Bush purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $557,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,017 shares in the company, valued at $168,167.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $77,141.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.